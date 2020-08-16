The Importance of Developing the Decentralized Finance Space By Cointelegraph

The Importance of Developing the Decentralized Finance Space



The rapid growth of the decentralized finance space, the rise in demand, the improvement of its protocols, and the breadth of offered services and opportunities will provide retail users with the options they are sorely lacking in the existing financial system. And it will enable institutions to move real-world assets onto the blockchain, generating untold cost-savings and improved efficiencies.

But it doesn’t have to be a violent revolution. DeFi doesn’t necessarily need to overthrow the incumbent system. I believe that DeFi will complement traditional finance, force it to do better, and, more importantly, allow for financial inclusion of the world’s 1.7 billion unbanked at last.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph