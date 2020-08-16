‘The Crown’ Finds Its Princess Diana in Elizabeth Debicki for Two Final Seasons

WENN

Lady Diana Spencer, the late mother of Prince William and Harry, is going to be played by ‘The Night Manager’ actress in the upcoming two seasons of the Netflix series.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will step into the shoes of Princess Diana for “The Crown” s fifth and sixth seasons.

Acting newcomer Emma Corrin portrays the young Lady Diana Spencer in the royal drama’s upcoming season four, which will chronicle her early relationship with Prince Charles, and now producers have revealed “The Night Manager” star will take over the coveted role for the final two seasons.

Debicki will play Princes William and Harry’s humanitarian icon mother in the years before her sudden death in 1997.

In a statement, she says, “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.”

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Debicki joins a rotating cast which already includes Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville, who has been cast as Princess Margaret.