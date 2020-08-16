The Best Screen Protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

When you have a phone with a screen as artistically graceful as the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you must have a screen protector that keeps it in one piece. Since some screen protectors don’t do much, it is important to know which ones work well and which ones are a waste of money. Here are some of the best screen protectors to keep your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus safe from harm.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Installing glass screen protectors can be tricky if you’re not sure what you’re doing — Supershieldz has taken care of this by providing you with an easy installation tray. Their tempered glass screen protector is made with high-quality tempered 2D rounded edge glass, for a seamless fit, and bubble-free adhesives, so you won’t have any issues installing it. Oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings keep sweat and fingerprints at bay, and this screen protector comes in a two-pack, so you’ll have a spare on hand if you need it.

Tech Armor Glass Screen Protector

For an affordable glass screen protector that also offers excellent protection against drops and scratches, this one from Tech Armor ticks all the boxes. Made from multilayered Asahi branded Japanese HD ballistic glass, it’s curved to fit the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus display seamlessly. It’s easy to install and won’t interfere with the phone’s sensors — and an oleophobic coating keeps pesky fingerprints at bay.

Rhinoshield Impact Flex

It’s not often a film screen protector claims to be impact-resistant, yet here we are. Despite being only as thick as a piece of printer paper, Rhinoshield claims its Impact Flex can take about four times as much impact energy as Gorilla Glass 3, making this film protector a good choice if you’re worried about bumps. It does this through a special impact layer that disperses and dampens the energy of impacts. Add to that the oleophobic coating and thinness, and you’ve got a winning formula. It’s quite expensive, though.

Peel Glass Screen Protector

Hate the idea of always seeing your screen protector and always knowing it’s there? Then maybe check out the Peel screen protector. Like Peel’s ultrathin cases, this screen protector has been engineered to blend in with your phone once applied, leaving as little a trace as possible. The bezels are color-matched to the Galaxy S8 range, and the edge-to-edge design seamlessly covers the phone’s entire screen. It’s designed to complement Peel’s own cases, running perfectly into the case’s bezel, and Peel promises the glass emulates the feel of the original screen. On the minus side, it’s expensive for a single protector, and it doesn’t come with a lifetime warranty, as many others do.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Case-Friendly Protector

Quality doesn’t have to break the bank, and ArmorSuit’s excellent screen protector is evidence of that. It’s made from a protective film, and while it won’t be as strong against damage as tempered glass, ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield is made from the same film material used to protect military aircraft, helicopters, and space shuttles — which is pretty cool. It’s been treated to resist yellowing as it ages, it can cope with moisture and corrosion damage, and it comes with self-healing properties that close up small scratches over time. While it won’t protect against heavier threats to your device, this will do an excellent job of keeping dirt and scratches away from your phone.

Spigen NeoFlex

The NeoFlex screen protector from Spigen isn’t made out of glass like the others on this list. Instead, it’s made using a flexible TPU material that is more akin to the film protectors many of us are used to. What it lacks in glass materials, it more than makes up for in capabilities, like the one that allows it to self-heal, subtly erasing minor scratches over time. It cuts down on the amount of oils and fingerprint residue that could appear on the display, prevents bubbling during application and use, and touchscreen sensitivity remains unaffected. The one potential downside may be the spray-on solution required to make it stick to the Galaxy S8, but if you’re not bothered by a small amount of mist, then Spigen’s NeoFlex is definitely one of the cheaper solutions to keep your display intact. Right now this is only available for the S8.

Skinomi TechSkin

People often use screen protectors with their phone cases, and Skinomi’s TechSkin respects your desire to do so. For the modest asking price, you get a screen protector that’s self-healing, flexible, and tough to puncture. The film protector will also prevent yellowing, and if ever removed, will not leave a sticky residue behind. It’s an affordable screen protector that will get the job done and a good option if you’re not looking for anything too fancy.

IQ Shield LiQuidShield Full Coverage Screen Protector

IQ Shield’s offering is similar to the aforementioned Skinomi TechSkin, which is to say it won’t empty your bank account. This is another film protector that should work nicely with your case of choice. It requires a squeegee and a liquid solution to apply, but the process is relatively easy and should leave your device bubble-free. This screen protector will also heal itself from minor scratches and shouldn’t interfere with your phone’s touchscreen capabilities or change how your device feels during use. If you’re at all familiar with IQ Shield’s products, you know what you’re in for this time around, too.

