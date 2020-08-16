Taylor Swift Sent Pal Troye Sivan ‘Folklore’ Cardigan Before Album Release

Instagram

The ‘You Need To Calm Down’ singer surprised her Australian friend with a special cardigan delivery before she officially launched her latest studio album.

Troye Sivan was thrilled to receive a “Folklore” cardigan from his pal Taylor Swift.

The “My! My! My!” hitmaker has been pals with Taylor since the pair performed together at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl in 2018.

To celebrate the release of her latest album, the “ME!” hitmaker sent Troye a special package – a cardigan similar to the one she wears on the album artwork.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, Troye shared, “She was sneaky. She texted me a few days before Folklore was announced, saying: ‘Hey whats your address in Australia? I want to send you a cute merch thing.’ ”

The star said he received the gift a few days before the album was officially released, gushing, “The cardigan is really warm and nice. It snowed where I live in Melbourne, so it’s coming in handy.”

He was also full of praise for Taylor’s eighth record, labelling it her most honest album yet and revealing he often uses his pal as a sounding board for his own projects.

“She was one of the first people I sent (his 2020 track) Easy to,” he revealed. “Another sign I’m excited about music is when I share it with people I admire. I value her (Taylor’s) opinion and friendship.”