‘Stubborn’ 4-alarm fire ravages Groveland home

A “stubborn four-alarm house fire” consumed a Groveland home overnight, sending two firefighters to the hospital as multiple crews worked to knock it down, Groveland Fire Department Chief Robert Valentine reported in a release.

Firefighters were dispatched to 25 Broad St. around 10:35 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor called 911 to report an explosion they heard from the address, according to fire officials.

The neighbor reportedly saw the fire ignite before dashing next door and inside the house to wake the residents.

After battling the flames, two firefighters were hospitalized with heat exhaustion. Authorities said they were treated and have since been released.

Valentine added that the blaze, which took efforts from multiple ladder trucks and engines, was more difficult than most to knock down since the home was constructed in the 1850s and had multiple additions.

“Because of the additions to the home and the voids in the way the residence was constructed, it was difficult to get to the fire,” he said in the statement.

During the incident, 11 neighboring fire departments offered mutual aid and station coverage. Crews reportedly had the flames under control by 12:20 a.m. Sunday, and cleared the scene by 4:46 a.m.

“The teamwork and mutual aid system worked perfectly in getting this blaze knocked down, and everyone did an outstanding job,” Valentine added.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Groveland Fire Department Extinguishes Overnight Four-Alarm Fire https://t.co/N4EmUEjQFs — Groveland Fire (@GrovelandFire) August 16, 2020