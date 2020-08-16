Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp explains offensive Twitter posts were result of hack

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has assured fans that inappropriate messages appearing on his Twitter page were the result of a hack.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, is the latest high-profile person to have his account taken over by hackers.

Fans were concerned when offensive posts began appearing on his page on Saturday afternoon (15 August).





These included messages featuring explicit sexual content, racial slurs and comments on suicide, which have now been deleted.

Schnapp alerted his fans to the hack on Instagram.

“Someone hacked my Twitter – it’s not me, I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do,” he wrote.

Hackers also retweeted comments about the actor getting beat up and “smoking a spliff”, which currently remain on his page.

Schnapp has over 872,000 followers on Twitter.

He will return for Stranger Things’ fourth season, which is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021. Find everything we know about it so far here.

His co-stars include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.