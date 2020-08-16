Stephen Colbert to Host Political Interviews as Part of Democratic Convention

CBS

The host of CBS’ late-night show is set to sit down with Democratic politicians for a series of interviews as part of Democratic National Convention next week.

Stephen Colbert will be joined by a new political interviewee for every night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) next week (ends23Aug20).

The DNC will air nightly from 9 to 11 pm ET from Monday to Thursday, and during the shows Colbert will speak to big names in politics remotely, amid the various political speeches and musical performances.

On Monday he’ll be joined by Susan Rice, Tuesday Elizabeth Warren will stop by, and Wednesday evening Stephen will welcome Bernie Sanders. Thursday will see 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton stop by – the evening Joe Biden is set to accept the Democratic nomination for President with Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential pick.

An A-list line-up of performers has been tapped for the broadcasts, including Billie Eilish, John Legend, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

Colbert is set to host a similar round of interviews in two weeks when the Republican National Convention rolls around.