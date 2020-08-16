St Kilda defeats Essendon, Max King kicks three goals in big win

St Kilda has all but ended Essendon’s faint finals hopes in humiliating fashion in what is turning out to be yet another wasted season for one of the AFL’s most historic clubs.

Essendon’s coaching staff wheeled in the changes after its mid-week draw over Gold Coast, but all the moves proved futile as the Saints ran away 10. 8. (68) to 5. 3. (33) winners at the Gabba.

The contest was effectively over at quarter-time after Brett Ratten’s men kicked four goals to Essendon’s one, with a failed solo effort from Irish star Conor McKenna symptomatic of the Bombers’ lacklustre performance.

St Kilda took a 35-point lead into the main break, holding Essendon to just two first-half goals, but it was an incident right after half-time that left AFL great Dermott Brereton fuming.

Essendon had no answers for young Saints star Max King up forward in another disappointing loss (Getty)

Brereton said Essendon’s leaders should have been livid after cameras picked up Saints defensive duo Ben Long and Hunter Clark performing what looked like a choreographed handshake routine.

“The Saints are taking the mickey, they’re already doing handshakes at half time,” he said on Fox Footy.

“They’re probably lucky they’ve got stops in, otherwise they’d be doing moonwalking.

“That’s an insult. If you’re an Essendon player and you see that… You’d be going up to them and grabbing them by the back of the neck.”

Incredibly, Essendon finished with four of the five leading possession-getters on the ground, and won the Inside 50 count 43-37 as well as the clearance count 30-25.

The Bombers’ finals hopes are all but over for another year after the dismal defeat to St Kilda (Getty)

The Bombers’ game style was widely criticised by Hawks great Luke Hodge and AFLW star Daisy Pearce on commentary for Seven, with both left confused by the team’s stop-start conservative play style.

Following the match, Essendon coach John Worsfold once again pleaded for fans to be understanding.

“Everyone has to understand we’re working very hard on our game plan, and we’ll stick it at,” he said.

“The best teams have the majority of their best players available, and that’s not the case for us at the moment.”

The task gets no easier for Worsfold’s men in Round 13, with a match against the reigning premiers on the horizon, while St Kilda faces the stiff task of toppling the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba.