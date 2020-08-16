Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from Catalonia online from anywhere

Round six of the Covid-19-delayed F1 season brings with it renewed hope for team Red Bull following Max Verstappen’s surprise win at Silverstone last weekend.
Verstappen’s victory during Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone showed that with some expert management of tyre conditions, Red Bull may yet be competitive against the seemingly unstoppable Mercedes.
The young Dutch star will be looking to follow up his stellar performance with another win this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, however the slower-speed nature of the circuit is likely to suit Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton comes into the race with a 30-point championship lead and will be confident of extending it further having won the last three Spanish GP’s.
Nevertheless, the last person to beat Hamilton in Spain was Verstappen back in 2016. Following last weekend’s heroics, you wouldn’t count against the Red Bull star ending that run.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix with our guide below.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Where and when?
The schedule for this weekend’s racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a as follows:
Friday, August 14
- Practice 1 – Friday, August 14 at 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT
- Practice 2 – Friday, August 14 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT
Saturday, August 15
- Practice 3: 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT
- Qualifying: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT
Sunday, August 16
- Spanish Grand Prix 2020: 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT
Watch F1 2020 Spanish Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Catalonia further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Spanish Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV’s Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.
Here are all the options:
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start on Saturday.
Build-up coverage of Sunday’s race, meanwhile, begins at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT with lights out for the race itself set for 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT.
How to stream 2020 F1 Spanish GP live in the UK
Sky will also be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2020 F1 Spanish GP live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday, August 1 starting at 9am ET/6am PT.
Live stream F1 2020 Spanish Grand Prix live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season’s F1 Down Under.
If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
Spanish GP starts at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).
