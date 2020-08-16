Simon Cowell’s Back Injury Inspires PETA to Name Wounded Bull After Him

WENN

A bull who’s injured in a motorbike accident has been named after the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge by PETA India after the producer broke his back in a similar accident.

–

PETA India animal rights activists have named an injured bull after Simon Cowell as the music mogul recovers from a broken back.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is recuperating from surgery following the accident at his home in Malibu, California last week (08Aug20) and the longtime animal lover has received a unique get-well gift in the form of a bull that also broke its back in South Asia.

“PETA hopes having a gentle bull on a parallel track to recovery named after him will lift his spirits as he gets back to normal, too,” PETA India founder Ingrid Newkirk tells WENN in a statement. “Simon Cowell is a true friend to animals and to PETA who has spoken out against the cruel fur industry, has urged people never to leave dogs in hot cars, champions a vegan lifestyle, and more.”

Simon Cowell the bull sustained the injury in a motorbike accident and is now recovering at a bull sanctuary.

Simon Cowell the man was rushed to the hospital after falling off his electric bike and breaking his back in several places, with sources claiming he is lucky as the impact of his fall only just missed his spinal cord.

He is currently in a back brace and is expected to face a long and difficult road to recovery that includes extensive physiotherapy after undergoing a six-hour operation that saw surgeons fuse his bones and implant a rod.

Simon has been forced to sit out the rest of the season of “America’s Got Talent” due to the injury, with Kelly Clarkson taking over his seat alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara as the show moves forward.