Shivaleeka Oberoi remembers working with Salman Khan as an AD on the set of Kick

Just like her debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Shivaleeka Oberoi is being praised for her performance for Khuda Hafiz. While she basks in the glory, very few know that Shivaleeka started her career in 2014 as an AD with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick.

The actress was an AD on the film and in a conversation with Filmfare, the actress spoke about her bond with Salman Khan and her AD-days. “I was pleasantly surprised working with Salman Khan. He was very kind and he had no idea that I wanted to be an actor at first. He got to know during the last week of the shoot of Kick. All he knew was that I was an AD and I do everything and I keep calling him on set. That’s all he knew,” says the actress who was an AD at the age of 17and had already decided to become an actress.