See the Cast of Blue Crush, Then & Now

Bosworth’s performance as aspiring pro-surfer Anne Marie was her breakout role, with the actress going on to land leading parts in Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!, Beyond the Sea (as real-life singer Sandra Dee), and Superman Returns (as fictional journalist Lois Lane).

The 37-year-old later pivoted to smaller projects, starring in a string of indie films, including Straw Dogs, Still Alice, Before I Wake, and The Domestics.

Bosworth married Michael Polish, a film director she met while working on 2011’s Big Sur, in a country-style wedding in Montana in August 2013.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Bosworth opened up about her intense training for the film, writing, “I often get comments about my body in Blue Crush, that result came from an intense, high impact but short-lived body build. Do you know I trained 7 hours a day?”

But she’d still be down to do a sequel, teasing during her Aug. 7 video chat with her co-stars, “I’ll put my life on the line again. I don’t mind.”