Saudi-led coalition downs ballistic missile aimed at kingdom: SPA By

DUBAI () – The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Sunday in a statement carried by state news agency SPA that it intercepted and downed a ballistic missile launched towards civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.
