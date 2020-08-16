RTrack: total active players on Roblox grew ~35% since Feb. to 164M in July, helping many of its 2M+ game developers, some as young as 16, make a lot of money (Kellen Browning/New York Times)

Kellen Browning / New York Times:
RTrack: total active players on Roblox grew ~35% since Feb. to 164M in July, helping many of its 2M+ game developers, some as young as 16, make a lot of money — Millions of children have flocked to the online gaming site Roblox since March. That’s helping game developers, some as young as 16, make a lot of money.
