Rogers and Bell offer $75/20GB promotional plans

It seems that the popular promo of 20GB for $75 is back in action.
Earlier this week Telus reduced its promo from $80 per month to $75 for 20GB, and now both Rogers and Bell have discounted its promo ‘for a limited time.’
As before, if you sign up for the promotional plan on Bell or Rogers, you’ll get 20GB of high-speed data each month followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging. All plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.
There is no word on Bell or Rogers as to when the promo will expire, however, an indication from Telus is that this deal is only available until August 24th.
