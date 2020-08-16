Rocket falls inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties By

Matilda Coleman
BAGHDAD () – A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said.

Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two other rockets at the launch site, the statement added.

The attack was at least the ninth within a week apparently aimed at U.S. interests, according to a tally based on official statements and security sources

