Revisiting the Crypto Tech Hype By Cointelegraph

Blockchain Phones and Bitcoin Watches: Revisiting the Crypto Tech Hype
Talk of cryptocurrency and blockchain-powered gadgets inevitably spiked alongside the hype for token prices. But looking back, have they delivered any meaningful changes to users, or are they just another result of the hype synonymous with the space?
The surge of interest in the space came to a head in 2017 as (BTC) hit never-before-seen highs of around $20,000 before crashing dramatically and entering the bearish crypto winter. While the collapse left devastation in its wake, the months of focus brought Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into the mainstream consciousness like never before.
