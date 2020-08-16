Researchers detail XCSSET, a newly discovered macOS malware that spreads through Xcode projects; it is not yet clear how XCSSET is infecting Xcode projects (Charlie Osborne/ZDNet)

Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
Researchers detail XCSSET, a newly discovered macOS malware that spreads through Xcode projects; it is not yet clear how XCSSET is infecting Xcode projects — XCSSET malware focuses on exploiting Safari and other browsers. — Xcode projects are being exploited to spread a form …
