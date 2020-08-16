Report: Jets sign former Patriots WR Chris Hogan

Chris Hogan is back in the AFC East, but it’s not with the New England Patriots.
The 31-year-old wide receiver reportedly has signed a deal with the New York Jets, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
New York was severely lacking veteran depth at wide receiver after they released Quincy Enunwa, who was dealing with a neck injury. Josh Doctson also opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
After a solid three-years with the Patriots, Hogan joined the Carolina Panthers last season where he struggled to be a regular in the lineup. He reeled in eight of 15 targets for 67 yards in seven games while missing a majority of the season with he recovered from knee surgery.
Hogan, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, was passed on by many this offseason due to his injury history and inability to truly be effective in a lineup.
Although he’s struggled in the past, the Jets needed to make a move… and this may prove to be a good one for a team who has hopes of winning the AFC East.
