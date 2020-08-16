Report: Jets sign former Patriots WR Chris Hogan

New York was severely lacking veteran depth at wide receiver after they released Quincy Enunwa, who was dealing with a neck injury. Josh Doctson also opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

After a solid three-years with the Patriots, Hogan joined the Carolina Panthers last season where he struggled to be a regular in the lineup. He reeled in eight of 15 targets for 67 yards in seven games while missing a majority of the season with he recovered from knee surgery.

Hogan, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, was passed on by many this offseason due to his injury history and inability to truly be effective in a lineup.

Although he’s struggled in the past, the Jets needed to make a move… and this may prove to be a good one for a team who has hopes of winning the AFC East.