Report: iPhone shipments set Q2 US record as competitors see pandemic decline

A new report today from Canalys shares its estimates for US smartphone shipments. The data shows Apple as the big winner with iPhone sales actually increasing during the pandemic despite the overall smartphone market in the US seeing a drop in shipments.

We’ve seen estimates for Apple’s iPad shipments from Q2 (Apple’s fiscal Q3) which showed impressive growth as high as 34% YoY. Now we’ve got a report from Canalys on iPhone June quarter shipments in the US that show Apple bucked the industry trend of a 5% decline that the firm attributes to the pandemic.

Canalys’ data shows iPhone units in the US growing 10% for Q2 compared to the same period last year for a total of 15 million shipments, a new quarterly record.

Apple and Samsung accounted for seven out of every 10 devices sold, and Apple established a new domestic record in Q2, shipping 15.0 million iPhones. It shipped 15% more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR.

In addition to the strong iPhone 11 shipments, Canalys notes the budget-priced iPhone SE as boosting the company’s US market share for the quarter to almost 50%.

Samsung came in second with less than half the shipments iPhone saw at 7.4 million (1% decline) and LG came in third with 3.5 million units (19% decline).

Canalys doesn’t break out Apple’s 15 million unit shipment estimate by iPhone model. But with Apple sharing in its earnings report that iPhone revenue was only up 1.66% and Canalys detailing that the average smartphone sold during Q2 for $503, Apple’s iPhone SE was no doubt a big part of hitting the new US Q2 shipment record.

