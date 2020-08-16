Report: Giants signing veteran kicker Graham Gano

Graham Gano is getting another shot in the NFL.
The former Carolina Panthers kicker is reportedly signing a deal with the New York Giants, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Gano has to pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing.
The 33-year-old didn’t kick last season after missing four games in 2018.
New York needed a veteran kicker after parting ways with Aldrick Rosas, who was arrested for a hit-and-run collision earlier this summer.
Gano has made 82.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 95.3 percent of his extra point attempts in his career.
Carolina placed Gano on injured reserve before the start of last season with a leg injury that he eventually revealed was a fractured femur.
