Report: Giants signing veteran kicker Graham Gano

The 33-year-old didn’t kick last season after missing four games in 2018.

New York needed a veteran kicker after parting ways with Aldrick Rosas, who was arrested for a hit-and-run collision earlier this summer.

Gano has made 82.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 95.3 percent of his extra point attempts in his career.

Carolina placed Gano on injured reserve before the start of last season with a leg injury that he eventually revealed was a fractured femur.