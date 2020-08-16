Report: Apple to launch TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access bundle next week

Apple is reportedly planning to offer a bundle of Apple TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access through its Apple TV Channels platform. This comes after a report earlier today indicated that Apple will debut its own bundle of services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade later this year.

Bloomberg reports that the new bundle with Apple TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access could launch as soon as Monday, August 17. Apple’s goal is to spur more adoption of the Apple TV Channels platform.

Apple TV Channels are streaming services that you can buy and stream directly in the TV app. For instance, you can subscribe to Showtime through Apple TV Channels. If you do so, all billing is handled through Apple itself and the video is hosted by Apple. This means you watch it directly in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

In the case of this bundle, Apple TV+ subscribers would be able to access Showtime and CBS All Access directly via the TV app for a single subscription of $9.99 per month. Separately, Showtime costs $10.99 per month, and CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month. As the TV+ subscription costs $5 a month on its own, this bundle offer essentially represents a $5 saving when compared to subscribing to Showtime and CBS separately.

Apple TV+ launched last year, and Apple attempted to spur adoption by offering a free year of the service with the purchase of a hardware product such as Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The first one-year free trials will begin expiring in November, so this new bundle with Showtime and CBS All Access could convince more users to stay subscribed once the free trial is over.

