Real Celebrity Text Messages

“Guess what dad made for dessert? Wine sundaes.”
1.
Max Ehrich shared the very cute text his dad sent to his family chat after Max announced his engagement to Demi Lovato:
2.
Hilary Duff shared these texts from her 8-year-old son, Luca:
3.
Chrissy Teigen was not down for an early morning workout with Jen Atkin:
4.
Sean Lowe responded to his wife, Catherine Lowe, who was wondering how he was doing while watching their kids alone:
6.
Anna Kendrick tweeted her family’s group chat while they watched her movie, Trolls World Tour:
7.
SZA shared this adorable and supportive text from her mom:
8.
Aaron Dessner shared this text message from Taylor Swift, giving us an inside look at her process for writing her song, “Cardigan”:
9.
Kate Beckinsale shared this selfie that her mom sent her:
10.
Michelle Obama shared this very “mom” text from her mom about seeing “real stars” at the Grammys:
11.
KJ Apa shared a glimpse at the “daily reminder” he gets from his Riverdale co-star, Mark Consuelos:
12.
Lili Reinhart shared this completely precious text from her dad about her mom:
14.
Jenna Fischer revealed the unique snack her parents were enjoying in quarantine:
15.
And Lin-Manuel Miranda shared the text he got from Chris Jackson after he first announced that Hamilton was coming to Disney+, proving the value of having close friends:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!