Projecting contract extensions for five NFL stars

Even heading into an NFL season where the league could lose billions of dollars in revenue, teams have been busy this offseason signing some of the game’s brightest stars to massive contract extensions. This is the time of year when deals get done and we expect that to continue as training camp rolls on.

We’ve seen some of the NFL’s biggest stars cash in recently with record-breaking contracts. The Kansas City Chiefs rewarded Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Meanwhile, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett became the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.

On top of that, All-Pro talents like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and DeForest Buckner all landed jaw-dropping deals.

NFL teams aren’t letting their young stars hit free agency and that’s a trend that won’t stop anytime soon. With that, let’s project upcoming contract extensions for more of the league’s biggest stars.

While head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien won’t reveal anything publicly, contract negotiations between Watson and the Texans are ongoing. Similar to Mahomes, Watson is under contract for two more seasons but he will likely sign an extension this offseason.

Don’t expect anything like Mahomes’ historic extension. Instead, Houston’s star quarterback’s representatives want a short-term deal that would allow him to hit free agency before his age-30 season. While the deal might be short, he will still become one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. Given his leverage in negotiations, Watson could land the three-year extension he wants, allowing him to become a free agent in 2025.

Deshaun Watson contract prediction: Three-year extension worth $118 million

