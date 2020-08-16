Paul Gallen, Phil Gould defend Kevin Proctor of Shaun Johnson biting claim, Sharks, Titans

Rugby league greats Paul Gallen and Phil Gould have leapt to the defence of Gold Coast Titans skipper Kevin Proctor after he was sent off for biting Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Proctor became the first player in NRL history to be sent off for biting in his 250th NRL match and was the second player this year to be given his marching orders.

Proctor and Johnson became involved in a heated on-field exchange in Saturday’s NRL clash after the Titans captain reacted to a “choking” tackle from Johnson, in which the Cronulla player’s arm was jammed against his mouth.

Gallen said despite Johnson feeling something on his arm, he had “no doubt” Proctor didn’t attempt any biting action.

Shaun Johnson, Kevin Proctor (Getty)

“I don’t think he bit him. I don’t think he bit him at all,” Gallen said on Nine.

“I thought it was a really tough decision on the Titans.

“I’ve got no doubt Shaun Johnson felt his bottom row of teeth. You’ve got to look where Shaun Johnson’s arm is, it’s straight across his mouth, and I don’t think Shaun Johnson knew his arm was there.

“The fact Shaun Johnson is pushing his arm into his mouth, he felt his bottom row of teeth. It shocked Shaun and he’s obviously reacted that he bit him.

“At no point, from the vision I’ve seen, can I see Kevin Proctor’s mouth biting or chomping down on Shaun’s arm. So, I’ve got to say, I don’t think he bit him

“Kevin Proctor’s reaction, he was horrified he got accused. He’s shattered.”

Graham responds to biting claims

Responding to Gallen’s comments, Gould said judging from the reaction of Johnson, there was no way the Titans forward could’ve bitten him.

Gould said Johnson’s inability to react to “pain” meant there was no way Proctor attempted any form of a bite.

“Paul Gallen’s 100 per cent right, he hasn’t bitten Shaun Johnson,” Gould said.

“There’s no way in the world he’s bitten him. Stop worrying about what Proctor does in this tackle, look at what Shaun Johnson does not do.

“Shaun Johnson never goes to pull his arm away. He releases his hand from the grip of his shoulder.

“When he finally gets his arm away, there’s no reaction to look at his arm and see what’s happened.

“There’s been absolutely no pain whatsoever. Kevin Proctor did not bite Shaun Johnson in any way, shape or form.

“Don’t look at what Proctor did, look at what Shaun Johnson didn’t do.”

Phil Gould (AAP)

The former NSW Origin coach said he hoped the NRL’s judiciary panel will “see through it” and move on from the incident.

“I’ve been bitten. I’ve been bitten by the best. You know it and it hurts, and you react. Shaun Johnson did not react like a man that had been bitten,” Gould added.

“The ex-players on the judiciary panel will certainly see through this and get it right, he should have never been sent off.”