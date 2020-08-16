OSU QB Justin Fields creates petition to reinstate B1G season

Fields posted the petition to his Twitter account at 11:11 a.m., and it already has surpassed it’s original goal of 8,000 signatures. The new goal now is set to 15,000 signatures, and is expected to be cracked very quickly as it already has surpassed 12,000 supporters.

“We want to play,” the petition states. “We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

The Big Ten Conference decided to cancel the 2020 campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic last week despite a majority of players stating they want to play.

Other leagues, including the Mid-Atlantic Conference, also have postponed or canceled their fall sports seasons as COVID-19 continues to ravage the United States.