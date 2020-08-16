NRL news, Kevin Proctor denied biting Shaun Johnson, explains reveals breathing difficulties

Titans skipper Kevin Proctor has vowed to “fight to the death” to clear his name at the NRL judiciary to prove he did not bite Shaun Johnson in yesterday’s clash with the Sharks.

Proctor became the first player in NRL history to be sent off for biting in his 250th NRL match and was the second player this year to be given his marching orders.

Proctor and Johnson became involved in a heated on-field exchange in Saturday’s NRL clash after the Titans captain reacted to a “choking” tackle from Johnson, in which the Cronulla player’s arm was jammed against his mouth.

Speaking to NewsCorp, Proctor claims he cannot breathe through his nose due to sinus problems and had used his mouth in a desperate bid to avoid being choked, but emphatically denied biting down on Johnson’s arm.

Kevin Proctor will fight to clear his name at the NRL Judiciary.

“I will be telling the NRL judiciary I didn’t bite Shaun Johnson,” Proctor said.”My record in this game speaks for itself.

“I didn’t bite him, I am 100 per cent on that.”I will fight to the death to clear my name.

“Rugby league has been going on for 112 years and no-one has ever been sent off for alleged biting.

“I’m so pissed off about this. To be accused of biting someone is the lowest thing you can face as a footballer.”

At full-time Johnson dramatically backed away from biting claims and said that he would not give evidence against Proctor, a New Zealand Test teammate.

Titans’ head of performance and culture Mal Menina said that Proctor was gripped by self-preservation instincts in the heat of the moment.

“All of a sudden Kevin felt he was in danger of being choked, so loss of air, you know, the forearm’s around his chin and up near his nose as well, so he obviously felt that his life was in danger as well,” Meninga told Fox League.

“So that’s a fair argument to have to actually try to get Shaun’s arm away from his face as well in that situation, so the words may help Kevin in his plight to get off the charge.

“It’s not in his character, he’s not that type of person to actually go out with intent and do things like that. We’ll see what happens. Obviously his life felt threatened, he was choking, so he felt that he needed to do something to get Shaun’s arm away to survive.”