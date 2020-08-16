NRL news, Anthony Seibold fires back at ‘faceless cowards’ behind social media attack

Anthony Seibold says he feels “angry” that the NRL has not reached out to him off the back of a horror week of social media attacks aimed at the embattled Broncos coach.

Seibold was forced to hire legal representation after a string of slanderous posts concerning the coach were circulated over social media.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Seibold expressed anger over the fact he was not contacted by anyone at the NRL to make sure he was okay.

“I feel angry,” Seibold told the Daily Telegraph. “I thought someone could have reached out.

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“Even just a phone call to check-in. It’s been bloody hard. As a game, are we going to just accept it?

“I heard Ryan Papenhuyzen talking about some players receiving death threats on social media.

“These are faceless cowards on keyboards hiding behind anonymous accounts. It’s actually sad.

“I’d hate any other coach or player to go through what I have this last week. At some point, as a game, we need to take a stand.”

The Broncos coach is currently at his home in Brisbane under two-week isolation as per the league’s biosecurity protocols.

He had returned to Sydney after the Broncos’ round 13 clash against South Sydney to attend an urgent family matter.

Canberra handed Brisbane their fifth straight defeat on Saturday night, with the Broncos capitulating in the second half to go down 36-8.

It was the sixth time this year the Broncos have had more than 30 points scored against them as their season from hell looks set to continue to the final round.