Noah Schnapp’s Twitter Account Filled With Alarming Posts Following Hack

WENN

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor is quick to alert his online followers that his Twitter account has been hacked after a series of alarming messages were posted.

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp‘s had his Twitter account hacked on Saturday (15Aug20) and flooded with a series of concerning and inappropriate messages.

The 15-year-old actor’s followers were initially alarmed after a message on Schnapp’s profile simply stated, “Suicidal thoughts..,” but it quickly became clear he had fallen victim to cyber criminals, as retweets from other accounts began appearing on his timeline.

“just beat the f**k out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS,” read one post, while a user from the @HDC account wrote, “Me and @noah_schnapp smoking a spliff.”

Others followed, including a tweet using the N-word, and although many were soon deleted, some unauthorised posts remained live as of Sunday afternoon.

Schnapp alerted fans to the security breach via his Instagram account, writing, “Someone hacked my Twitter – it’s not me, I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”