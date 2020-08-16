New Zealand PM Ardern postpones general election until October 17 By

© . FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at Admiralty House in Sydney



WELLINGTON () – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the general election would be postponed by four weeks until Oct. 17, as the country tackles a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Ultimately, the 17th of October … provides sufficient time for parties to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under,’ Ardern said in a news conference.

The election had been scheduled to be held on Sept. 19.