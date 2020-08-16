Home Sports NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every...

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series

Lisa Witt
Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the 2019-20 season, the NBA finds itself in a (somewhat) normal position: 16 teams fighting for a shot at the title.

The first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs is set to begin Monday inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The postseason should end no later than Oct. 13, as long as teams can avoid a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak within the campus. The environment has proven to be safe thus far, so there is optimism a champion will be crowned in the near future.

Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including postseason matchups and series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

The 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

(SN illustration)

How to watch NBA playoff games

The 2020 NBA playoffs broadcasts will once again be split between ESPN and TNT. First- and second-round games are scattered across both networks, including several primetime matchups on ABC.

ESPN owns exclusive broadcast rights to the Eastern Conference finals, and TNT covers the Western Conference finals. Every game during the NBA Finals will be shown exclusively on ABC.

The primary outlets for live-streaming 2020 NBA playoff games are Watch ESPN and Watch TNT, both available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

NBA playoffs schedule, results

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 11:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 26 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 31 p.m.TNT
Aug. 24Game 41:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 14 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 21:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 21Game 31:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 23Game 46:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 16:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 26:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Game 36:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Game 41 p.m.ABC
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 14 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 21 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 33:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 24Game 46:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 19 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 29 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 38:30 p.m.ABC
Aug. 24Game 49 p.m.TNT
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 19 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 29 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Game 39 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Game 43:30 p.m.ABC
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 11:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 24 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Game 34 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Game 49 p.m.TNT
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 16:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 23:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 36 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 24Game 44 p.m.TNT
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

