NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 1 in the bubble

Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That’s the big question inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
The Warriors’ dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.
MORE: Watch select NBA playoff games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)
NBA playoff bracket 2020
NBA scores & results
Eastern Conference first round results
(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Game 1
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Game 2
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Game 3
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 24
|Game 4
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Aug. 26
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 28
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 30
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TBD
*if necessary
(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Game 1
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Game 2
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Aug. 21
|Game 3
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Aug. 23
|Game 4
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 25
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 27
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Game 1
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Game 2
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 21
|Game 3
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 23
|Game 4
|1 p.m.
|ABC
|Aug. 25
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 27
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Game 1
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Game 2
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Game 3
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 24
|Game 4
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 26
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 28
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 30
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TBD
*if necessary
Western Conference first round results
(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Game 1
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Aug. 24
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 26
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 28
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 30
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TBD
*if necessary
(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Game 1
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 21
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 23
|Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Aug. 25
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 27
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Game 1
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Game 2
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 21
|Game 3
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 23
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 25
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 27
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Game 1
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Game 2
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Game 3
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 24
|Game 4
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 26
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 28
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 30
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TBD
*if necessary
How do the NBA playoffs work?
The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.
Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.
NBA schedule 2020
- NBA playoffs: Aug. 17
- NBA conference finals: Sept. 15
- NBA Finals: Sept. 30
(All times Eastern)
Aug. 15
|Game (play-in)
|Time
|National TV
|Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
|2:30 p.m.
|ABC / fuboTV
Aug. 17
|Game 1
|Time
|National TV
|Jazz vs. Nuggets
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|Nets vs. Raptors
|4 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|76ers vs. Celtics
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|Mavericks vs. Clippers
|9 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
Aug. 18
|Game 1
|Time
|National TV
|Magic vs. Bucks
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Heat vs. Pacers
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Thunder vs. Rockets
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Aug. 19
|Game 2
|Time
|National TV
|Nets vs. Raptors
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV / fuboTV
|Jazz vs. Nuggets
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|76ers vs. Celtics
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Mavericks vs. Clippers
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Aug. 20
|Game 2
|Time
|National TV
|Heat vs. Pacers
|1 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|Thunder vs. Rockets
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|Magic vs. Bucks
|6 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
|9 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
Aug. 21
|Game 3
|Time
|National TV
|Raptors vs. Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV / fuboTV
|Nuggets vs. Jazz
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Celtics vs. 76ers
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Aug. 22
|Game 3
|Time
|National TV
|Bucks vs. Magic
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|Pacers vs. Heat
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Rockets vs. Thunder
|6 p.m.
|ESPN / fuboTV
|Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC / fuboTV
Aug. 23
|Game 4
|Time
|National TV
|Celtics vs. 76ers
|1 p.m.
|ABC / fuboTV
|Clippers vs. Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC / fuboTV
|Raptors vs. Nets
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Nuggets vs. Jazz
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Aug. 24
|Game 4
|Time
|National TV
|Bucks vs. Magic
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV / fuboTV
|Rockets vs. Thunder
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Pacers vs. Heat
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
|9 p.m.
|TNT