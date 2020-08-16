Home Sports NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 1...

NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 1 in the bubble

Lisa Witt
Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That’s the big question inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Warriors’ dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

NBA scores & results

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 11:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 26 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 31 p.m.TNT
Aug. 24Game 41:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 14 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 21:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 21Game 31:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 23Game 46:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 16:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 26:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Game 36:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Game 41 p.m.ABC
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 14 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 21 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 33:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 24Game 46:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 19 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 29 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 38:30 p.m.ABC
Aug. 24Game 49 p.m.TNT
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 19 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 29 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Game 39 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Game 43:30 p.m.ABC
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Game 11:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Game 24 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Game 34 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Game 49 p.m.TNT
Aug. 25Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 27Game 6*TBDESPN
Aug. 29Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Game 16:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Game 23:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Game 36 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 24Game 44 p.m.TNT
Aug. 26Game 5*TBDTBD
Aug. 28Game 6*TBDTBD
Aug. 30Game 7*TBDTBD

*if necessary

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.

Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

NBA schedule 2020

  • NBA playoffs: Aug. 17
  • NBA conference finals: Sept. 15
  • NBA Finals: Sept. 30

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 15

Game (play-in)TimeNational TV
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers2:30 p.m.ABC / fuboTV

Aug. 17

Game 1TimeNational TV
Jazz vs. Nuggets1:30 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
Nets vs. Raptors4 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
76ers vs. Celtics6:30 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
Mavericks vs. Clippers9 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV

Aug. 18

Game 1TimeNational TV
Magic vs. Bucks1:30 p.m.TNT
Heat vs. Pacers4 p.m.TNT
Thunder vs. Rockets6:30 p.m.TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 19

Game 2TimeNational TV
Nets vs. Raptors1:30 p.m.NBA TV / fuboTV
Jazz vs. Nuggets4 p.m.TNT
76ers vs. Celtics6:30 p.m.TNT
Mavericks vs. Clippers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 20

Game 2TimeNational TV
Heat vs. Pacers1 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
Thunder vs. Rockets3:30 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
Magic vs. Bucks6 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers9 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV

Aug. 21

Game 3TimeNational TV
Raptors vs. Nets1:30 p.m.NBA TV / fuboTV
Nuggets vs. Jazz4 p.m.TNT
Celtics vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.TNT
Clippers vs. Mavericks9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 22

Game 3TimeNational TV
Bucks vs. Magic1 p.m.TNT
Pacers vs. Heat3:30 p.m.TNT
Rockets vs. Thunder6 p.m.ESPN / fuboTV
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers8:30 p.m.ABC / fuboTV

Aug. 23

Game 4TimeNational TV
Celtics vs. 76ers1 p.m.ABC / fuboTV
Clippers vs. Mavericks3:30 p.m.ABC / fuboTV
Raptors vs. Nets6:30 p.m.TNT
Nuggets vs. Jazz9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 24

Game 4TimeNational TV
Bucks vs. Magic1:30 p.m.NBA TV / fuboTV
Rockets vs. Thunder4 p.m.TNT
Pacers vs. Heat6:30 p.m.TNT
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers9 p.m.TNT

