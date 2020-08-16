NASCAR playoff bubble: Updated Cup Series points standings after Daytona race

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Despite a rare down performance at Daytona on Sunday, Kevin Harvick remains way ahead of everyone else in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Chase Elliott’s win in the Go Bowling 235 sent him up to fourth place in points and cut into the playoff safety of Kyle Busch and Matt DiBenedetto. It also marked another race without a victory for Jimmie Johnson or Erik Jones, leaving both drivers on the wrong side of the postseason bubble.

There are three more races in the 2020 NASCAR season, meaning the fight for a playoff spot is becoming desperate for many drivers.

Below is a breakdown of how the Cup Series looks after the Go Bowling 235 at Daytona on Sunday.

Who has won a NASCAR race in 2020?

All race winners are assured a playoff spot this season regardless of how many more points they accrue. The following 10 drivers have claimed at least one victory in 2020 and are safe:

  • Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
  • Denny Hamlin (5)
  • Brad Keselowski (3)
  • Chase Elliott (3)
  • Joey Logano (2)
  • Cole Custer (1)
  • Austin Dillon (1)
  • Alex Bowman (1)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1)
  • Ryan Blaney (1)

NASCAR playoff bubble

Because 10 drivers have already won a race, there are just six spots still open to make the postseason based on points alone.

That puts a number of big names, including Johnson and Clint Bowyer, in a precarious position with three regular-season races remaining.

RankDriver+17th/-16th
11.Aric Almirola+130
12.Kurt Busch+121
13.Kyle Busch+100
14.Clint Bowyer+66
15.Matt DiBenedetto+44
16.William Byron+25
(Playoff cut-off)
17.Jimmie Johnson-25
18.Erik Jones-35
19.Tyler Reddick-57
20.Christopher Bell-146

NASCAR points standings after Daytona

Here’s how the Cup Series points standings shake out following the Go Bowling 235 road course, won by Elliott.

(*denotes automatic playoff qualification)

RankDriverPoints
1Kevin Harvick*939
2Denny Hamlin*821
3Brad Keselowski*803
4Chase Elliott*775
5Ryan Blaney*755
6Joey Logano*754
7Martin Truex Jr.*753
8Aric Almirola682
9Kurt Busch673
10Kyle Busch652
11Clint Bowyer618
12Alex Bowman*610
13Matt DiBenedetto596
14William Byron577
15Jimmie Johnson552
16Erik Jones542
17Tyler Reddick520
18Austin Dillon*501
19Christopher Bell431
20Cole Custer*413
21Bubba Wallace412
22Chris Buescher403
23Michael McDowell403
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.396
25Ryan Newman356
26John Hunter Nemechek343
27Ty Dillon342
28Matt Kenseth327
29Corey LaJoie287
30Ryan Preece269
31Daniel Suarez248
32Brennan Poole163
33Quin Houff125
34Kyle Larson121
35Ryan Sorenson55
36Brendan Gaughan47
37David Ragan33
38James Davison26

Below is NASCAR’s explanation for how it awards points:

“Each finishing spot in the field earns a driver points, from a maximum of 40 points to the driver who finishes first, down to one point for the driver who finishes 40th. …

“Drivers can earn race points through their performances in Stage 1 and Stage 2. Drivers who are running first through 10th at the conclusion of Stage 1 and/or Stage 2 will receive points, starting with 10 points for first place, points for second place, down to one point for 10th place. Points earned in those two stages are then added to what drivers earn after the final stage, which sets the full race results. …

“Additionally, a driver can earn bonus playoff points for the following:

  • Five playoff points to the race-winning driver
  • One playoff bonus point to the driver who wins Stage 1 and/or Stage 2 in every event

“Those points are added on to a driver’s total once the postseason starts. The accumulated playoff points will carry over at the start of the Round of 16, Round of 12 and Round of 8.”

