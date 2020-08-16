NASCAR playoff bubble: Updated Cup Series points standings after Daytona race

Despite a rare down performance at Daytona on Sunday, Kevin Harvick remains way ahead of everyone else in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings.
Chase Elliott’s win in the Go Bowling 235 sent him up to fourth place in points and cut into the playoff safety of Kyle Busch and Matt DiBenedetto. It also marked another race without a victory for Jimmie Johnson or Erik Jones, leaving both drivers on the wrong side of the postseason bubble.
There are three more races in the 2020 NASCAR season, meaning the fight for a playoff spot is becoming desperate for many drivers.
Below is a breakdown of how the Cup Series looks after the Go Bowling 235 at Daytona on Sunday.
Who has won a NASCAR race in 2020?
All race winners are assured a playoff spot this season regardless of how many more points they accrue. The following 10 drivers have claimed at least one victory in 2020 and are safe:
- Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
- Denny Hamlin (5)
- Brad Keselowski (3)
- Chase Elliott (3)
- Joey Logano (2)
- Cole Custer (1)
- Austin Dillon (1)
- Alex Bowman (1)
- Martin Truex Jr. (1)
- Ryan Blaney (1)
NASCAR playoff bubble
Because 10 drivers have already won a race, there are just six spots still open to make the postseason based on points alone.
That puts a number of big names, including Johnson and Clint Bowyer, in a precarious position with three regular-season races remaining.
|Rank
|Driver
|+17th/-16th
|11.
|Aric Almirola
|+130
|12.
|Kurt Busch
|+121
|13.
|Kyle Busch
|+100
|14.
|Clint Bowyer
|+66
|15.
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+44
|16.
|William Byron
|+25
|—
|(Playoff cut-off)
|—
|17.
|Jimmie Johnson
|-25
|18.
|Erik Jones
|-35
|19.
|Tyler Reddick
|-57
|20.
|Christopher Bell
|-146
NASCAR points standings after Daytona
Here’s how the Cup Series points standings shake out following the Go Bowling 235 road course, won by Elliott.
(*denotes automatic playoff qualification)
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Kevin Harvick*
|939
|2
|Denny Hamlin*
|821
|3
|Brad Keselowski*
|803
|4
|Chase Elliott*
|775
|5
|Ryan Blaney*
|755
|6
|Joey Logano*
|754
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|753
|8
|Aric Almirola
|682
|9
|Kurt Busch
|673
|10
|Kyle Busch
|652
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|618
|12
|Alex Bowman*
|610
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|596
|14
|William Byron
|577
|15
|Jimmie Johnson
|552
|16
|Erik Jones
|542
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|520
|18
|Austin Dillon*
|501
|19
|Christopher Bell
|431
|20
|Cole Custer*
|413
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|412
|22
|Chris Buescher
|403
|23
|Michael McDowell
|403
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|396
|25
|Ryan Newman
|356
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|343
|27
|Ty Dillon
|342
|28
|Matt Kenseth
|327
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|287
|30
|Ryan Preece
|269
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|248
|32
|Brennan Poole
|163
|33
|Quin Houff
|125
|34
|Kyle Larson
|121
|35
|Ryan Sorenson
|55
|36
|Brendan Gaughan
|47
|37
|David Ragan
|33
|38
|James Davison
|26
Below is NASCAR’s explanation for how it awards points:
“Each finishing spot in the field earns a driver points, from a maximum of 40 points to the driver who finishes first, down to one point for the driver who finishes 40th. …
“Drivers can earn race points through their performances in Stage 1 and Stage 2. Drivers who are running first through 10th at the conclusion of Stage 1 and/or Stage 2 will receive points, starting with 10 points for first place, points for second place, down to one point for 10th place. Points earned in those two stages are then added to what drivers earn after the final stage, which sets the full race results. …
“Additionally, a driver can earn bonus playoff points for the following:
- Five playoff points to the race-winning driver
- One playoff bonus point to the driver who wins Stage 1 and/or Stage 2 in every event
“Those points are added on to a driver’s total once the postseason starts. The accumulated playoff points will carry over at the start of the Round of 16, Round of 12 and Round of 8.”