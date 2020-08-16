NASCAR at Daytona live updates, results, highlights from the 2020 road course race

Kevin Harvick arrives at Daytona on Sunday red-hot after doubling up last weekend at Michigan and taking sole control of almost every statistical category for the 2020 NASCAR season.

Harvick and Denny Hamlin have been the stories of the campaign, not only going toe-to-toe in the standings, but also pushing one another within races. Brad Keselowski has also been a factor up top lately.

The GoBowling 235 on Sunday presents another chance for the veterans to separate from the field — or for the field to make up ground.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race from Daytona’s road course. Follow below for complete results from the GoBowling 235.

3:31 p.m.: After careful deliberation, Kyle Busch decides to pit to check out that tire. A frustrating start for him.

3:27 p.m.: Kyle Busch thinks he might have a flat tire. Hamlin passes him to take an early lead.

3:21 p.m.: Green flag. Here’s to a fun, rain-free Sunday afternoon road race at Daytona.

3:13 p.m.: Engines fired!

3:01 p.m.: Pre-race activities are taking place currently, and they’re on track to fire up engines somewhat soon.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona road course will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

The good news is that, in the event weather impacts Sunday’s race, NASCAR has sufficient lighting for the road course portion of the track to complement Daytona’s oval lighting. This means NASCAR could push the race late into the evening, if need be.

With the addition of the road course element rather than a 2.5-mile oval, Daytona this weekend is a 3.57-mile circuit. Sunday’s Cup Series race is scheduled for 65 laps and 231 miles with stage lengths of 15 laps, 15 laps and 35 laps.

NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona road course

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Daytona:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
4Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
5Joey Logano22Team Penske
6Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
7Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
8Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
10Kaz Grala*3Richard Childress Racing
11Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
12Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
13William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
15Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
16Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
17Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
18Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
19Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
20Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
23Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
26Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
27Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
28John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
29Corey LaJoie32Go FAS Racing
30Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
31Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
32JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
33Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
34Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
37Gray Gaulding53Rick Ware Racing
38Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
39Brendan Gaughan62Beard Motorsports

* Grala replaced Austin Dillon, who self-reported a positive COVID-19 test.

