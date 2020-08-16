MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

M.S. Dhoni on Saturday retired from India’s national team ending one of the most heralded international cricket careers ever.

The

39-year-old wicketkeeper and batsman is India’s most successful captain

having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the Champions

Trophy.

Dubbed ‘Captain Cool’ because of his unflappable style,

Dhoni is also one of India’s best loved sports personalities and his

fans have been dreading this decision for months.

Dhoni posted a

four minute seven second video of his career highlights on Instagram and

added in a caption: “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout.

From 1929hrs consider me as retired.”

Dhoni did not say whether

this meant all cricket but Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi

Vishwanathan told AFP that Dhoni would still lead the team in the Indian

Premier League starting in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Dhoni

arrived in Chennai on Friday to train with the team before they leave

for Dubai next week. Dhoni’s Chennai teammate and fellow World Cup

winner, Suresh Raina, also announced his international retirement.

Dhoni

quit Tests in 2014 and has not played for the national side since

India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in England last

year – his 350th one day international.

Records galore

He

holds the record for most international matches as captain, 332, and

his 195 international stumpings is also the most by any wicket-keeper.

Tributes

poured in for the player who led India to the Twenty20 World Cup in

2007, the 50-over event in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

He

scored 10,773 runs in ODIs and is the only captain to have led a

country to victory in all three International Cricket Council trophies.

“The

boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of

Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game

and astute leadership qualities,” the Board of Control for Cricket in

India said in a statement confirming Dhoni’s move.

“It is the end of an era,” said Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president and himself a former national captain.

“His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match.”

India skipper Virat Kohli tipped his hat to his former captain in an emotional message.

“Every

cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve

gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion

much more. What you’ve done for the country will always remain in

everyone’s heart,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

“but the mutual respect

and warmth I’ve received from you will always stay in mine. The world

has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person. Thanks for everything skip.

I tip my hat to you.”

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his former teammate under whom he won the ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

“Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life.”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain rated Dhoni as the best ever captain in limited-overs cricket.

“Great

captain. Probably the best white-ball captain there has ever been and

also a cool, calm customer under pressure,” the

cricketer-turned-commentator said on Sky Sports.

“He is a great

finisher of a game and until recently he paced the innings perfectly. He

was involved in some of the great moments of Indian cricket and did

things his own way.

After his debut, 16 years ago, Dhoni captured

the imagination of fans with his swashbuckling batting. He played 90

Tests, scoring 4 876 runs.

Suresh Raina said it had been “nothing

but lovely” to be in teams with Dhoni as he also announced his departure

from the national team on Instagram.

“With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey,” he declared.

The 33-year-old played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals, scoring 7 988 runs as a left-handed batsman.