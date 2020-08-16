Moto2 crash rocks Austrian Grand Prix, Hafizh Syahrin

Malaysian Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin has somehow walked away with only bruising after a horror crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the third lap of the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, championship leader Enea Bastianini lost control of his bike going into turn one.

His Kalex was left stranded in the middle of the track as he slid off to the side, as the rest of the field rounded the turn.

A few riders managed to avoid Bastianini’s bike, but Syahrin was caught in a slipstream and had his vision impeded as he collided run straight into the machine.

Horrific Moto2 crash rocks Austrian Grand Prix. (Twitter)

Huge chunks of debris were sent flying through the air as Syahrin flung off his bike across the asphalt.

Fellow riders Edgar Pons and Andi Farid Izdihar also fell heavily in the ensuing carnage as they swerved to avoid head-on contact.

The race was immediately red-flagged but amazingly all riders were conscious and largely unharmed.

Syahrinwas taken for a precautionary CT scan with concerns over possible fractures. However, his team boss Gino Borsoi said: “The rider is fine, with many bruises, especially on the hip, but has always been conscious.”