Mike Conley leaves Orlando campus for birth of son

Jazz guard Mike Conley has left the team to travel to Columbus, Ohio, for his son’s birth, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. A source tells Eric Woodyard of ESPN that Conley plans to return to be part of the team’s playoff run (Twitter link).

There’s no definite word on how long Conley will be away, but with Utah’s series against Denver starting tomorrow, he will miss the first two games for sure and probably the first three, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN (Twitter link). The Jazz and Nuggets will play every other day until the series is over.

The NBA typically requires players who leave the campus for personal reasons to quarantine for at least four days when they return.

Conley averaged 14.4 points and 4.4 assists per game in his first season with Utah after spending 12 years in Memphis.