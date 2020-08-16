Melbourne Storm’s Josh Addo-Carr fullback position change from wing, Phil Gould reveals player managers role

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed how NRL wingers are being pushed by their managers to earn more money by changing position.

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr, who is expected to be released by the club on compassionate grounds at the end of the season, revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday of his desire to switch to fullback once he finds a new club.

“I wouldn’t mind challenging myself. I played fullback in under-20s and all of my junior footy,” he said.

Addo-Carr as a winger has scored 73 tries from 97 first grade appearances while also featuring at representative level for New South Wales and Test level for the Kangaroos.

Players switching from wing to fullback is far from uncommon. Most recently Cowboys star Valentine Holmes played in the No.1 jersey after previously playing on the wing when he was with Cronulla.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

When asked if Addo-Carr could make a successful switch to fullback, Gould revealed how player managers have been pushing their clients to chase more money by taking on a more prominent position on the field.

The former NSW Origin coach said the Storm speedster is a true winger – not a fullback.

“Every month, player managers send clubs their list of players available,” Gould told Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle.

“They list them by position. There’s never a winger on the list, they’re always a centre or fullback.

“Why is that? Because centres and fullbacks get more money.

“Fullbacks get a lot of money, so if you’re going to sell yourself, sell yourself as a fullback.

“I don’t want to see him play fullback, he’s a winger. I know he’s had a desire to come to Sydney for some time and he would be a good pick-up.

“He’s a try-scorer, he’s a match-winner, he’s a match-saver, he’s an Origin-class player, he’s a terrific footballer – but he’s not a fullback.”

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

Gould said Addo-Carr could play fullback for a bottom-four side but urged the 25-year-old to stick with the Storm and continue challenging for premierships instead of out-pricing himself.

“That’s the issue, they out-price themselves,” Gould added.

“If I’m him, I’m staying at the Melbourne Storm and winning four or five premierships and playing with representative players.

“If I move, I want to go to a club with great halves and great playmakers and score lots of tries. It’s not all about money.

“He can play fullback for a bottom-four side if he wanted, but it won’t last long.”

Former Jillaroos star Allana Ferguson admitted she was doubtful Addo-Carr could make the switch to fullback too.

Ferguson said while she “can’t imagine he’d be a horrendous fullback”, modern-day NRL No. 1’s carry a heavy workload which could be difficult for a player with not much first-grade experience in that role.

“I know that position is crucial and takes a lot of time to learn,” Ferguson said.

“There’s a lot on your hands. It’s not just stay out on your wing and take a little bit of pressure off, starting the sets and finishing off with tries.

“There’s a lot of organising and a lot that you need to see. You need to read both attack and defence of both sides for the full 80 minutes.

“I’m not sure if he can handle that, simply because I haven’t seen him in that role.

“It’s very hard for me to say yes or no, but there’s a lot more that comes into it and a lot more you need in your repertoire to be a good fullback.”