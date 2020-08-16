Melbourne man charged for allegedly driving at police in curfew breach

The Public Order Response Team approached the 64-year-old driver after he pulled into a service station at the Point Cook Road exit of the Princess Highway, Altona Meadows, just after 1.20am.

“An approaching police officer discharged his firearm while taking evasive action,” Victoria police said in a statement.

The vehicle was pursued through residential suburbs for a short period, before the man was arrested at Harrison Court.

The man was placed under police supervision in hospital for an underlying medical condition.

He has since been charged with six offences, including reckless conduct endangering life, dangerous driving while being pursued by police, failing to stop and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Victoria Police have also said no one was injured during the pursuit.