Mauritania supports ‘good judgment’ of UAE leadership on Israel accord: WAM By

DUBAI () – Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, said it supported the United Arab Emirates in its decision to sign an accord with Israel to agree to normalise relations, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.
“The UAE possesses absolute sovereignty and complete independence in conducting its relations and assessing the positions it takes in accordance with its national interest and the interests of arabs and muslims,” WAM quoted a statement from Mauritania’s foreign ministry as saying.
