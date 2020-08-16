Matchups, what to watch, predictions

Who has the edge?

Guards

As promising as the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray was in his playoff debut last season, the edge goes to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, whose 21.7 points per game leads Utah in the bubble. Mitchell has star power and a clutch gene. He’s also the face of the Jazz franchise, with their fortunes tied to their precocious shooting guard. Battle-tested Mike Conley is a playoff veteran who can help supplement Mitchell’s talent. The Jazz also have sparkplug scorer Jordan Clarkson off the bench, who could inspire comparisons to last year’s Portland hero, Rodney Hood.

The reality is that Murray is poised to take a significant step during this year’s postseason after honing his body during the hiatus and dedicating and effort to his interior defense. But the Nuggets’ uncertainty at shooting guard – there is still no timeframe for Gary Harris’ return from a hip injury – is concerning. Torrey Craig doesn’t have the offensive skill of Harris, though he can be a persistent irritant to Mitchell.

Edge: Utah

Wings

A month ago, this positional assessment would’ve been a lot closer than it is heading into Game 1. Jazz wings Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale are decent secondary pieces to Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert, who can both hit from outside and have a skillset broader than you’d think. O’Neale, for example, has averaged over seven rebounds a game in the bubble, and Ingles has connected on nearly 42% of his 3-point tries. In addition, Ingles is a wily veteran who needs very little space to fire from outside.

That might put rookie Michael Porter Jr. in an uncomfortable position on defense, but that’s nothing compared to the pressure he’ll inflict on Utah with his almost indefensible shot. Since gaining a foothold in the rotation partially as a result of Will Barton’s knee injury (no timeframe), Porter has seized the chance and run with it. Porter is Denver’s leading scorer in the bubble (22 points per game) and also their leading rebounder (8.6). His 3-point shooting is a huge asset that helps spread the floor, and Nikola Jokic has said how much he appreciates him as a cutter. If Porter’s emerging talent weren’t enough to give Denver the edge here, then Jerami Grant’s vast skillset off the bench certainly would. The Nuggets have a huge advantage on the perimeter.

Edge: Denver

Big men

Not only is Gobert a tremendous interior defender, his mobility within Utah’s offense causes all kinds of headaches for opponents. He’s a constant lob threat for Mitchell, a rim-running big that puts pressure on the entire defense in transition and he’s become the face of a trendy stat: screen assists. Gobert’s high screens initiate everything for Utah, from Mitchell’s rolls to 3-point windows. Nikola Jokic’s defense will be spotlighted in this high-profile matchup of All-Star big men.

And yet Gobert is going to have his hands full with everything Jokic does for the Nuggets. Sometimes he’s a point guard, and other times he’s a crafty finisher inside. Against the Jazz this season, he’s dominated. In three games, Jokic has averaged 29.3 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. What the Jazz had last year in physical and varying big men Jae Crowder and Derrick Favors, they no longer have. Gobert is their best line of defense. Even if Gobert can contain Jokic to some degree, Denver still has veteran Paul Millsap to turn to as a mismatch inside.

Edge: Denver

Coaching

If neither of these defenses improve, either Utah’s Quin Snyder or Denver’s Michael Malone will blow a gasket. Denver’s defense ranks dead-last in the bubble, which is a product of awful 3-point containment and poor transition defense. The Jazz have four high usage players who’ve shot at least 36.7% from outside so far in Orlando. Limiting Mitchell, Ingles, Clarkson and Conley from 3-point range will be the utmost priority for Denver.

Utah’s defense hasn’t exactly been a steel trap, either. The Jazz ranks 15th out of 22 teams in Orlando, which bodes well for Denver’s sizzling offense. The Nuggets’ assist numbers are generally a good indicator of the health of the offense, and their 28.5 helpers per game are the best in the bubble. If Malone can get his players to communicate and engage on defense, they should have the offensive firepower, and the depth, to withstand the Jazz.

Edge: Even

— Mike Singer

Five things to watch

1. Missing in action. As is the case with so many teams in the NBA bubble, neither the Nuggets nor the Jazz come into their first-round series at full strength. Who is missing the most, however, is up for debate. Denver is holding out hope regular starters Will Barton (knee) or Gary Harris (hip) might soon return to the lineup after extended absences. Utah, on the other hand, is without wing Bojan Bogdanovic for the rest of the season — a significant blow given he’s the team’s No. 2 scorer (20.2 ppg) and top 3-point shooter (41.4%). If Barton and Harris can get back in the mix by the middle of the series, consider that a major advantage for Denver.

2. Season sweep. The Nuggets have had Utah’s number this season, going 3-0. Still, it might be overstating things to say they “own” their division rivals. The Nuggets’ three wins came by an average of 3.7 points, including a dramatic double OT victory in Jamal Murray’s “bubble” debut and the famous “We all we got” game when Denver won in Salt Lake City despite suiting up just seven players. A year ago, with many of the same key figures involved, the Jazz were 3-1 against Denver with a plus-2.0 point differential. Translation: Don’t expect a sweep.

3. Arc enemy. If there has been a familiar theme inside the bubble for the Nuggets, it has been the team’s collective inability to defend the 3-point line. Coach Michael Malone has complained about it after nearly every game. And with good reason: Opponents have shot 44.8% behind the arc against the Nuggets in Orlando. That could be a real problem against the Jazz. Utah may be missing its best shooter (see above), but it also led the NBA in 3-point shooting (38.0%) this season and has no shortage of players who can fill it up from outside. Case in point: Utah buried 22 3s against Denver in their previous bubble matchup.

4. Center of attention. In a rarity for modern, perimeter-oriented basketball, this series may hinge on the men in the middle in a matchup defined by contrasting styles. On one side is Rudy Gobert — a 7-foot-1 defensive anchor, dogged screener and pick-and-roll dunking machine. On the other is Nikola Jokic — a highly-skilled, slightly ground-bound 7-footer with the passing skills of a point guard, shot-making ability of a wing and post game of a classic big. Jokic (29.3 ppg, 12.0 rbg, 9.0 apg vs. Utah) has gotten the better of his Jazz counterpart so far this season, but all Gobert (19.7 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 1.7 pbg vs. Denver) has to do is play the matchup to a draw. Easier said than done.

5. Bubble breakout stars. Michael Porter Jr. (22.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg 1.6 apg) was a revelation with increased minutes and opportunities in the Nuggets’ eight seeding games. Fellow rookie Bol Bol (5.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and reserve PJ Dozier (10.3 ppg, 4.3 apg) were solid as well in limited action. With the Nuggets still down two starters entering the playoffs, we know Porter will have to step up. But can back-of-the-bench guys like Bol and Dozier provide solid minutes if called upon? Consider it a bonus if they do.

— Matt Schubert

Predictions

Mike Singer, Nuggets beat writer: You really want me to believe it was rest, and not a hankering for the Jazz, that caused the Nuggets not to make one single substitution in the fourth quarter against the Lakers last week? I think the Nuggets wanted the Jazz, and I think they got their wish. They know they’re a deeper team and a more multi-faceted one, too. They’ve also got the mental edge over them. Remember the seven-man win in Utah in February, on the second night of a back-to-back? Nuggets in six.

Kyle Fredrickson, sports reporter: Without the benefit of watching the Nuggets’ starting five play together for sustained periods in the NBA bubble, it’s difficult to pinpoint their readiness and chemistry against a stingy Jazz squad. I expect strange offensive lulls and Michael Malone complaints about defensive communication to start, but after a few games, the rust should be painted gold. The Nuggets have the best player on the floor (Nikola Jokic, duh) with an emerging star role for Michael Porter Jr. ready and available for the taking. That should be enough to grind this series out for a first-round win. Nuggets in seven.

Sean Keeler, sports columnist: Tricky one, as both teams kind of rope-a-doped during the restart with an eye on the playoff bracket to come. The major narratives ain’t a secret: Can Jamal Murray keep pace with Donovan Mitchell, a Nuggets killer? Will Skinny Joker continue his hot streak of getting the last laugh on defensive whiz Rudy Gobert, who’d been his personal Kryptonite up until recently? This series could come down to that third star/third scorer, and that’s where the Nuggets are trending up. Utah’s without wing ace Bojan Bogdanovic, who’d averaged 4.5 3-point makes in two meetings against the Nuggs earlier this season and dropped a whopping 25.5 points per game on Denver two years ago. Meanwhile, Malone’s got a rising star in stretch-4 Michael Porter Jr., who’s turned the bubble into his personal coming-out party. Nuggets in six.

Mark Kiszla, sports columnist: What to make of the strange and curious case of these Nuggets? Between flashes of brilliance, they have looked lost and bewildered in the bubble. Two starters (Will Barton and Gary Harris) haven’t played a minute. Michael Malone sounds like a coach who’s genuinely worried. The Jazz present one big problem in center Rudy Gobert. If Gobert starts rejecting shots left and right, dejection could follow for .. oh, let’s not go there. Nuggets in seven.

Matt Schubert, deputy sports editor: There are so many reasons for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone to be worried. The leaky 3-point defense. The questionable depth/injury report. Jamal Murray’s hamstring. Donovan Mitchell’s cold-blooded, late-game daggers. Then there’s the one thing that really matters, Big Honey — skinny, sleek and fully engaged for another postseason star turn. All too often, NBA playoff series come down to which team has the best player on the court. In this case, that has to be the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Nuggets in six.