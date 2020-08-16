Manly’s Des Hasler facetious’ penalty count blow-up after Newcastle loss

Manly coach Des Hasler has risked a fine after being unable to hide his frustration with a lopsided penalty count in Manly’s heartbreaking 26-24 loss to the Knights this afternoon.

The Sea Eagles, who were fighting to keep their premiership hopes alive, were nursing a four-point lead for much of the second half before a try to Enari Tuala in the 72nd minute cracked Manly’s defence.

The Knights had two tries disallowed before Tuala finally found the try-line late in the second half.

A win would’ve brought Manly two points outside of the top eight but they currently remain in ninth spot and sit two games behind 8th placed South Sydney.

NRL Rd 14 – Knights v Sea Eagles (Getty)

Hasler took aim at referee Ashley Klein after the match, after clearly becoming frustrated by the penalty count.

Hasler said he hoped referees boss Bernard Sutton would do a “review” of Klein and the penalty count.

“Ashley [Klein], they found an 11-3 penalty count,” Hasler said in his press conference.

“That would be my only grunt.

“11-3 against, that kind of kept them in the game.

“I don’t mind the 11 against, but I just want a few more than three. Newcastle was offside at least six times, just weight of possession.

“I will get Bernard Sutton to do a review of Ashley and his penalties.”

Despite the criticism, Hasler was adamant his side wasn’t “hard done by.”

“No, not hard done by, just [want] an explanation,” he said.

Hasler tried to backtrack immediately afterwards, telling a reporter he was just being “facetious” when asked by a reporter if he was serious about getting Sutton to do a review.

“I was being facetious, it was just a joke,” Hasler added.

“You can’t get a fine for being facetious, can you? I might have to explain the word facetious to Bernard.”

Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce credited his side for finding a way to win despite Newcastle’s lapses during the game.

“We worked really hard in periods, we just started really poor and then we got off to a good start in the second half and then had a flat period,” Pearce told Fox League.

“We found a way today. We blew a couple of tries at the end but I was really proud of the boys who kept fighting.”