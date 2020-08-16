Man City’s De Bruyne named Premier League Player of Season

The 29-year-old helped Man City finish second in the Premier League, but they were 18 points behind first place Liverpool.

De Bruyne matched Thierry Henry’s assist record after setting up Raheem Sterling to put City up 3-0 against Norwich on the final day of the season in a game that they eventually won 5-0.

He also finished the season with 13 goals and claimed his second Premier League Playmaker of the Season award in three years after winning it during the 2017-18 campaign.

De Bruyne beat Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, among others, to win the PL Player of the Season award.