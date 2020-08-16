Madeleine McCann prime suspect sexually abused a five-year-old and took ‘graphic’ pictures of her

The man suspected of being behind the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was jailed for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl before taking “graphic” pictures of her.

The assault on the schoolgirl came in 2013 when Christen Brueckner lived in Germany.

This was the same year his name was tipped off to the country’s equivalent of Crimewatch, reports the Daily Star.







(Image: METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP via Gett)



Cops found the sick stash on his digital camera and laptop as they investigated separate claims of domestic violence, Mail Online reports.

It is understood the sex attack took place in Braunschweig, northern Germany, where the convicted rapist was living at the .

He had been accused of assaulting the woman he lived with while he worked at a kiosk selling snacks.

Police found the damning evidence during a raid on his flat, and seized his laptop and other electronic devices on which the pictures had been stored.

By then Brueckner had fled back to the Algarve in Portugal, where Madeleine disappeared and where had lived intermittently since the 90s.

Brueckner, 43, who is serving a prison sentence for drugs offences, was publicly revealed as a suspect in the McCann case in June.

The convicted rapist, who was referred to only as Christian B by prosecutors, was extradited back to Germany following an EU-wide arrest warrant.

He was snared by Portuguese police after he reportedly exposed himself to kids in a park 40 miles from Praia da Luz.

Last night, a German prosecutor confirmed he had been jailed for historic the sex attack.

Speaking from Hanover, Thomas Klinge told Mail Online: “I can confirm that there was the child abuse case. Christian B was sentenced in 2017 for one year and three months.”

Friedrich Fulscher, Brueckner’s lawyer, declined to comment.

Brueckner was subsequently convicted of the rape in 2005 of a 72-year-old American woman at her Portuguese home close to where Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared two years later.

German prosecutors say they found evidence that he received a 30-minute phone call before the British toddler’s disappearance.

The call – which placed Brueckner in the Praia da Luz area – was made just before Madeleine went missing on May 3, 2007.

He has previously denied involvement in the McCann case.

His lawyer Friedrich Fulscher has said he does not think he will be charged.

“As long as my client does not know what he is accused of, and on what basis, there is no reason to think otherwise,” he said previously.