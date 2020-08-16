Lukka Co-CEO Explains How Blockchain Data Saves on Taxes By Cointelegraph

The Cointelegraph Crypto Traders Live event was made possible by data company Lukka. Lukka focuses on processing blockchain and tokenized asset data to support normal business operations. Their website claims they are “the gold standard of digital asset data.” Lukka’s products range from DIY tax solutions and data valuations to a subscription-based digital asset content library.

On July 30th, over thirty of crypto’s top minds gathered for the largest single-day livestream trading event of its kind. Nine star-studded panels included mainstream trading expert Jon Najarian, macro investors Mike Novogratz and Raoul Pal, and technical analysis specialists Erik Crown and Tone Vays, among many others. Head over to the Cointelegraph YouTube channel now to watch the full recording of Cointelegraph Crypto Traders Live!

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.