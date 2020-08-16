Lovecraft Country live stream: Watch HBO’s new horror-drama series online from anywhere

Fantasy fiction-loving Atticus begins his journey in the Jim Crow South and then travels to his hometown in the south side of Chicago where he recruits his uncle George (played by Courtney B. Vance) and his childhood friend Letitia (played by Jurnee Smollett) to join him on his adventure. However, the group’s search and rescue turns into a struggle to survive both the racist terrors of white America and a variety of different monstrous creatures that could be taken straight from an H.P. Lovecraft novel.

Just as it did last year with Watchmen, HBO’s new original series Lovecraft Country will give viewers a much different look at America’s past and the struggles faced by African Americans during segregation. The new series is set in the mid-1950s and will follow Atticus Freeman (played by Jonathan Majors) as he travels across the country searching for his father Montrose after returning home from the Korean War.

If the name Lovecraft Country sounds familiar, that is because the new series is based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name. The show will likely appeal to fans of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and J.J. Abrams’ Cloverfield as they both served as executive producers for the show alongside Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, David Knoller and Misha Green who is also Lovecraft Country’s showrunner.

Whether you’ve already read Matt Ruff’s novel or are just looking for a new series to watch on Sundays, we’ll show you how to watch Lovecraft Country online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

Lovecraft Country – When and where?

The first episode of HBO’s new horror-drama series Lovecraft Country will premiere on Sunday, August 16 at 9pm ET / PT on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes of the show will be available each Sunday and there will be a total of 10 episodes in the show’s first season.

How to watch Lovecraft Country from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Lovecraft Country in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch HBO’s new horror-drama series when you’re away from home, then you’ll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Lovecraft Country in the U.S.

If you live in the US and have an HBO subscription, you’ll be able to watch Lovecraft Country on HBO on Sunday, August 16 at 9pm ET/PT. If you’ve already cut the cord, you can sign up for the network’s new streaming service HBO Max for $14.99 per month. In addition to letting you stream Lovecraft Country and other HBO originals online, the service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren’t on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

How to live stream Lovecraft Country in Canada

As HBO isn’t available in Canada, the network has once again decided to license one of its original series to the streaming service Crave. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals like Letterkenny and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.

Watch Lovecraft Country in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a Sky subscription, you’ll be able to watch Lovecraft Country on Monday, August 17 on Sky Atlantic. You can also stream the show online on Sky’s website but you will need to install the Sky Go desktop app first.

Don’t want to sign up for a contract with Sky but still want to watch Lovecraft Country in the UK? Don’t worry as Now TV’s Entertainment Pass will let you watch the show for £8.99 per month. The service also offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself to watch the first episode of Lovecraft Country online.

Live stream Lovecraft Country in Australia

Australian viewers will be able to watch Lovecraft Country on Foxtel’s new streaming service Binge on Monday, August 17. The service offers three different plans in the form of Basic, Standard and Premium with the biggest differences between them being the fact that a Basic plan only allows you to watch in SD on one screen while the Standard plan allows you to watch in HD on two screens and the Premium plan allows you to do so on four. In addition to Lovecraft Country, Binge also has a number of other popular HBO shows available to stream including His Dark Materials, Westworld, Avenue 5, Watchmen, Ballers, Big Little Lies and Succession.