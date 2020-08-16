Liam Hemsworth Reportedly ‘Really Hurt’ by How Quick Miley Cyrus Moves On After Split

WENN/Nicky Nelson

However, according to a source, the actor brother of Chris Hemsworth has completely put the past behind him and ‘is living a completely different life now.’

–

It’s been a while since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to end their less-than-a-year marriage, and it appears the actor’s opinion on his ex-wife has changed drastically. Us Weekly recently reported that Liam now has a “low opinion of Miley” and that he was actually “really hurt” by their split.

Not only the split, but “The Hunger Games” actor apparently was also hurt by how quick she moved on. “Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” a source said to the publication. “[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on.”

The source continued, “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

Even though he was hurt by the split, a second source told E! News that he has put his past behind him completely. “Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now,” so the insider said. “The way things ended between them didn’t sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all. He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another.”

Liam and Miley announced their divorce last year after less than a year of marriage. Following their split, the “Midnight Sky” singer was linked to the likes of Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, though none of the relationships lasted in the end. Meanwhile, Liam was reported to be moving on with Gabriella Brooks.