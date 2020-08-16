Liam Hemsworth Is “Living a Completely Different Life” One Year After His Split From Miley Cyrus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The “Slide Away” singer also discussed her approach to healing from a split and even referenced her divorce from Liam.

“I had a very, very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” she expressed. “Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I’m very logical. I’m very organized and very kind of center. And so, I love lists. Lists keep my whole f–king world on track. My world would be wrecked if I didn’t make lists. Every day I have a list of ‘What do I want? How am I gonna achieve it? What’s the next step?’ And so, with heartbreak, I tried to not get lost in the emotion.”

“I also don’t like that with, women, too, it’s like, ‘Well, you’re a cold bitch.’ It’s like, no! The world is going to keep churning,” she continued. “It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep, like it feels like a death…Sometimes that even feels easier because it’s more…the person’s still walking on the Earth and choosing every day, because it’s a choice. Death isn’t a choice and this is a choice.”

For her, it’s all about focusing her energy on “the logic” and going from there. Because as she described it, “you know what you will not accept ever again.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR