Liam Hemsworth Is “Living a Completely Different Life” One Year After His Split From Miley Cyrus

The “Slide Away” singer also discussed her approach to healing from a split and even referenced her divorce from Liam.

“I had a very, very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” she expressed. “Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I’m very logical. I’m very organized and very kind of center. And so, I love lists. Lists keep my whole f–king world on track. My world would be wrecked if I didn’t make lists. Every day I have a list of ‘What do I want? How am I gonna achieve it? What’s the next step?’ And so, with heartbreak, I tried to not get lost in the emotion.”

“I also don’t like that with, women, too, it’s like, ‘Well, you’re a cold bitch.’ It’s like, no! The world is going to keep churning,” she continued. “It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep, like it feels like a death…Sometimes that even feels easier because it’s more…the person’s still walking on the Earth and choosing every day, because it’s a choice. Death isn’t a choice and this is a choice.”

For her, it’s all about focusing her energy on “the logic” and going from there. Because as she described it, “you know what you will not accept ever again.”