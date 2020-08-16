Latest on Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

Four major wildfires burning in Colorado are blanketing the Front Range with smoky skies and forcing some evacuations across the state as the blazes burn largely uncontained, fueled by dry vegetation, gusty wind and low humidity.

Pine Gulch fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Pine Gulch fire remains the fourth-largest fire in Colorado’s recorded history, with about 81,107 acres burned, or about 126.7 square miles. The blaze was about 7% contained Sunday. On Saturday, firefighters saw an increase in fire activity in the southwestern portion of the fire.

The blaze is burning in rough terrain and has been fueled by dry vegetation, high winds and low humidity. The wildfire was started by lightning on July 31 and is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

Grizzly Creek fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Grizzly Creek fire grew to 25,690 acres, or about 40 square miles, Sunday as firefighters successfully protected the town of No Name and stopped the fire from spreading to the east.

The blaze, which is 0% contained, did spread to the south, and became very active west of Bair Ranch, fire officials said. The fire started Monday in Glenwood Canyon.

Interstate 70 will remain closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, and there is no estimated for reopening. Forest Service Road 400 is also closed because of “excessive traffic and accidents” resulting from drivers attempting to use the dirt road as a detour for I-70, officials said. Independence Pass has been reopened.

Firefighters on Sunday will focus on protecting structures around Spring Valley, High Aspen, Lookout Mountain, No Name and the I-70 corridor.

Cameron Peak fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Cameron Peak fire nearly doubled in size overnight Saturday, reaching 10,867 acres or about 16.9 square miles by Sunday morning. The wildfire in Larimer County started Thursday in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake and is 0% contained.

The blaze is burning through thick timber and is growing rapidly because of hot, dry, windy weather and dry fuels. On Sunday, firefighters plan to protect structures in the area and expect to see active fire conditions.

Williams Fork fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Williams Fork fire grew to 4,300 acres Saturday — about 6.7 square miles — expanding in different directions throughout the day as the wind shifted. Fueled by dry conditions and wind, the fire is burning in a remote area about 15 miles north of Fraser and is 0% contained. The cause of the fire, which started Friday, is under investigation.

Firefighters on Saturday focused on protecting infrastructure in the area, and are trying to keep the fire in one area — east of County Road 30, south of Keyser Creek Road, north of Darling Creek and west of County Road 50.

Several roads in the area have been closed and evacuations have been ordered along County Roads 3 and 30, Keyser Creek, Darling Creek and Church Park.

Wildfire map

