Latest on Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Four major wildfires burning in Colorado are blanketing the Front Range with smoky skies and forcing some evacuations across the state as the blazes burn largely uncontained, fueled by dry vegetation, gusty wind and low humidity.

Provided by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black

Flames from the Pine Gulch Fire are seen in this screen capture from a video posted on Facebook by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, Aug. 8, 2020.

Pine Gulch fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Pine Gulch fire remains the fourth-largest fire in Colorado’s recorded history, with about 81,107 acres burned, or about 126.7 square miles. The blaze was about 7% contained Sunday. On Saturday, firefighters saw an increase in fire activity in the southwestern portion of the fire.

The blaze is burning in rough terrain and has been fueled by dry vegetation, high winds and low humidity. The wildfire was started by lightning on July 31 and is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

Provided by Inciweb

The Grizzly Creek fire in Glenwood Canyon grows on the slopes south of the Colorado River on Aug. 12, 2020.

Grizzly Creek fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Grizzly Creek fire grew to 25,690 acres, or about 40 square miles, Sunday as firefighters successfully protected the town of No Name and stopped the fire from spreading to the east.

The blaze, which is 0% contained, did spread to the south, and became very active west of Bair Ranch, fire officials said. The fire started Monday in Glenwood Canyon.

Interstate 70 will remain closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, and there is no estimated for reopening. Forest Service Road 400 is also closed because of “excessive traffic and accidents” resulting from drivers attempting to use the dirt road as a detour for I-70, officials said. Independence Pass has been reopened.

Firefighters on Sunday will focus on protecting structures around Spring Valley, High Aspen, Lookout Mountain, No Name and the I-70 corridor.

Provided by Canyon Lakes Ranger District

The Cameron Peak fire burning in the Rawah Wilderness, about 25 miles east of Walden.

Cameron Peak fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

The Cameron Peak fire nearly doubled in size overnight Saturday, reaching 10,867 acres or about 16.9 square miles by Sunday morning. The wildfire in Larimer County started Thursday in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake and is 0% contained.

The blaze is burning through thick timber and is growing rapidly because of hot, dry, windy weather and dry fuels. On Sunday, firefighters plan to protect structures in the area and expect to see active fire conditions.

Williams Fork fire

Updated as of 9:57 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR