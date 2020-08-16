Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged: Al-Qabas newspaper By

DUBAI () – Kuwait’s position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.
Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states, making the UAE the only third Arab state to do so.
A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment.
“The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” al-Qabas said.
Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained silent.
Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.
